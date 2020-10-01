Delhi Prisons DG orders probe into photos, videos taken inside Tihar Jail

New Delhi: The Director General of Delhi Prisons on Wednesday ordered an



inquiry into the alleged instances of taking photographs and making videos inside Tihar Jail here.

According to an order issued by Additional Inspector General (Prisons) Mukesh Prasad, DIG (Prisons) Rajesh Chopra will conduct a detailed probe into the allegations and submit a report by October 5.

The order said videos and photographs purportedly made inside Jail Number 1 of Tihar Jail have gone viral. There have also been serious allegations against a senior jail official in this matter, it said.

The order directed DIG Prisons to probe how the videos and photographs were allegedly filmed in the prison despite a ban on mobile phones inside the city jail.

Prasad also asked the DIG to make recommendations with regard to corrective measures that can be taken to prevent such incidents inside the jail. In a video which went viral on social media, a Tihar Jail inmate is purportedly heard saying that one Sunny Dogra was killed and that it was a planned murder. He also levelled allegations against a jail official.

On September 24, a 29-year-old inmate, identified as Sikander, was allegedly killed by four other prisoners. He was lodged in Tihar's central jail number 1.

The man was allegedly attacked with a sharp object by the inmates outside his barrack. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.