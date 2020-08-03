Delhi power discoms see surge in residential rooftop solar power connections

New Delhi: Power discoms in the national Capital are witnessing a "surge" in residential rooftop solar power connections, with more than half of over 3,700 net metering connections installed in recent years falling under this category, officials said.



The BSES discoms have so far energised over 2,700 solar net metering connections in the city, with the highest number of rooftop solar connections in the residential segment (1,526) followed by educational (581) and commercial (473) segments, an official spokesperson said.

"An analysis of the data shows that the highest number of rooftop solar net metering connections is in the domestic segment. In fact, rooftop solar connection is a big hit among the central government housing society (CGHS) segment wherein around 90

societies and apartment complexes have opted for it with a sanctioned load of over 5 MWp," he said.