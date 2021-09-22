Delhi Police's new initiative will allow personnel above 50 years of age to have desired posting

New Delhi: In a unique initiative and probably first in any police force that an employee above 50 years of age will be asked for the desired posting.



Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has commenced the policy on a trial basis, aiming for a smooth operation and ease of work of the police personnel.

Now, a policeman can specify five postings of his choice. This allows employees to be posted closer to their homes. Second, those personnel who are not able to work properly in the field, in such a situation, they can be sent to the headquarters or any other place of office. From constable to sub-inspector will be involved in this unique scheme.

There are some units of the city police where the employee has to give strict duty. Hence, if the age is more than 50 years, then it is a difficult task for him/her for that duty — the duty of the traffic police is considered very strict. Especially at that time when the VVIP route is in place or due to waterlogging and dharna demonstrations there is a jam.

"It has been seen that some policemen come under the grip of many diseases by the time they reach this stage of age. It was not easy for them to give strict duty. His transfer to another place was also not easy. There have been allegations of alleged corruption in getting the transfer done several times," an official communication said.

According to the Police headquarters, before giving the desired posting, the reason for the same will be asked from the police personnel. First, why do they want to post at such a place? For this, a message is being sent on the mobile phones of the policemen. This message is as a trial. In this, the police personnel will have to give the reason for the new posting. After this, five options will be asked from the policemen. Where they can work well, they will get posting.

Those employees who are stuck in traffic for three-four hours to reach the duty place from their homes will get a big relief from the new provisions. The advantage of this would be that they would be able to maintain their health. Will also be able to give duty well, the PHQ's official statement said.