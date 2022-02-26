Delhi Police's mammoth leaps to upgrade tech

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has adopted new ways to apprehend the fraudsters.Last year, the city police created separate and dedicated cyber police stations in every 15 districts of the national capital.



This initiative has assisted people to register cyber fraud complaints separately, the city police also set up a system of e-FIR to report burglaries, Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana mentioned during the Annual Press meet on Thursday.

He also claimed that after commissioning the 'Safe City Project', Delhi Police has a plan to integrate more than 15,215 CCTV cameras, 1.40 lakhs CCTV cameras installed by Delhi Government and other CCTVs installed by the Market Welfare Associations, Residents Welfare Associations etc.

The senior cop said: "Upgrading the cybercrime unit is our prime focus. In several cases, the Intelligence Fusion Strategic Operation (IFSO) froze the accounts of the fraudsters after receiving the cyber complaints."

According to the data, over 590 FIRs of cyber frauds were registered during the second wave of Covid-19. During this period, 291 fraudsters were nabbed while over Rs 1 crore of the defrauded money was frozen by the Delhi Police. Further, 1,158 mobile numbers were blocked through DoT, 233 mobile also tagged as 'COVID Scam' through True Caller.

The Delhi Police also started a 'Social Media Cell' to connect directly with the people of the Capital. "Every week, the Delhi Police conducts an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Twitter for the residents of the city to address various queries directly with the concerned officer," CP, Delhi Police added. The city police uses social media for real-time updates to tackle sensitive news as well as counter fake news that may have any bearing on the law and order situation. In a gang-rape case that took place in the Kasturba Nagar area of Shahdara district a few weeks back, where videos went viral when some women were slapping and parading the victim, some messages also trended on Twitter saying that the victim had killed herself. Taking cognizance of such messages, police also registered some cases against such people.

Online registration of e-FIR for house theft and burglary has also started since January 26, 2022 and 1,578 cases have already been registered till now, the top cop mentioned. The city police integrated the PCR with the districts with effect from September 1, 2021, as a result of which, PCR response time has decreased while Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) calls have also decreased by 32 per cent from 2019 to 2021, the CP, Delhi Police said.