Delhi Police's ICMS now operational

New delhi: The Delhi Police citizen-friendly project Integrated Complaint Monitoring System (ICMS) became operational on



Saturday.

As per police, ICMS is a citizen-friendly platform for receipt of all the complaints by Delhi Police. Citizens can register the complaint directly in any of the offices of the police department or through online citizen services.

"A person can register a complaint at any Unit (from CP to police Station) and can upload all types of files on it whether it is text, scan, photo or video. The citizen, can also give his feedback on the handling and disposal of his complaint online, and directly to the senior officers,"

police said.

Citizens are given the facility to know the status of the complaint at different stages. "Once the complaint is marked to the concerned enquiry officer, the citizen will get an SMS alert of the officer's name and contact details. This will enable the citizen to send all further evidence, photos, documentation to the enquiry officer," police said.

Police said that the citizen will be automatically informed of the status of his complaint, with details. If a citizen is not satisfied by the action on his complaint, he is given the facility to submit his feedback to senior officers at any

level.