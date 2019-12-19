Delhi Police use drone to keep track of protesters
New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The Delhi police used a drone to keep a watch on protesters as they gathered to march against the amended citizenship law, from Red Fort in Old Delhi to Shaheed Park near ITO, on Thursday.
The police had denied permission to the left-backed AISA and the Swaraj Abhiyan to hold a march against the Citizenship Amendment Act from Red Fort, citing law and order issues.
A huge number of protesters were stopped at police barricades on Nishadraj Marg in Daryaganj, while trying to reach Red Fort. A drone hovered over them to record the happenings.
The protesters broke into louder slogan shouting, cheering and clapping as they spotted the drone.
"Drones are used to record happenings and in case of massive law and order situations, where things go out of hand, the recordings help identifying those who cause a situation to go out of hand," a senior police officer said.
The protesters, mostly students and local residents, who gathered near the Sunehri Masjid after the police stopped them from moving towards Red Fort, rued that some political leaders were trying to hijack their protest.
Drones were also used by the police in Seelampur area that witnessed violence and arson on Tuesday, to identify "miscreants".
(Image- hindustantimes.com)
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
No Modi charisma in Haryana polls: Selja8 Oct 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Two dead in Mangaluru, one in Lucknow as protests turn...19 Dec 2019 4:44 PM GMT
'Fight US economic terrorism'19 Dec 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Bolivia orders arrest of former president Morales19 Dec 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Chinese students protest as varsity charter cuts 'freedom...19 Dec 2019 4:42 PM GMT
Small blasts hit Rakhine town as Suu Kyi visits19 Dec 2019 4:41 PM GMT