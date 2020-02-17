Delhi Police, Uber integrate apps for live tracking of passenger ride

New Delhi: To ensure safety and security of people travelling in cabs, the Delhi Police along with Uber on Monday launched the Himmat Plus app at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, officials said.



In case of an emergency, the police headquarters will receive the real-time location of a driver or a rider through this app so that a PCR van can be assigned to provide assistance, they said.

"Our core mission is to ensure the safety of the public," said Amulya Patnaik, Delhi Police Commissioner. He further said that this new integration with enhanced location services and travel information will help save lives. They welcome the use of technology that enables Delhi Police to react more quickly and efficiently during an emergency.

"With a conscious effort like QR Card distribution among driver-partners, we are happy that private partners like Uber are working with us directly in making Delhi safer for all our residents and visitors," said Delhi CP.

Police said that in Delhi, when an Uber drivers or rider uses Uber's in-app emergency button and if the driver, rider so wishes, Uber can now share their real-time location and other trip details with the Himmat Plus App response team for immediate support.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGIA) Sanjay Bhatia said that Uber and Delhi Police has distributed over 1,000 Himmat QR verification Cards to driver-partners. "Once a rider scans the QR card, they can access driver's details and vehicle information in the Himmat App, and can report their journey directly to the Delhi Police via the Himmat App," Bhatia said.