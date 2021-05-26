Delhi Police to train Covid orphans under YUVA

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has now directed district Deputy Commissioners of Police in the city to identify children who had lost their parents to the virus, with plans to enrol them in the YUVA initiative.



According to one official, DCPs will ask their beat staff to reach out to these children and prepare a list so that they can be helped in the pandemic.

"After giving them training, we may deploy them at hospitals and laboratories in a bid to reduce the burden on the healthcare sector," the official said, adding that those youth who have lost their parents will be given priority.

A web meeting was held on Monday with all the stakeholders to understand and plan skill development activities under the YUVA initiative for healthcare and to strengthen this system to counter the COVID-19 crisis.

CP Delhi SN Shrivastava stressed on the need and importance of skill development and manpower in the healthcare sector to meet the shortage and be better equipped in this fight against COVID-19.

He expressed concern as many youth have lost their breadwinners in the current crisis and that they need social support to develop skills to earn a livelihood. As such skills in healthcare can be a good career option for these youth.

Later a direction in this regard was issued to DCPs. Devesh Chandra Srivastava, Special Commissioner of Police (EOW) said like many trades under which skill development is provided under YUVA initiative, healthcare is one of them and it will be scaled up more now to meet the growing demand of health workers in the current scenario of pandemic. "The North District has already launched the healthcare workers training programme," he informed.

Earlier Millennium Post had reported that hundreds of unemployed youth trained by Delhi Police will join healthcare services. The city police is also tying up with hospitals, laboratories to discuss how youth can be given online training in the healthcare sectors like ambulance drivers and lab technicians. These youths can be used during vaccination drives at Covid care centres, hospitals and other important related activities.