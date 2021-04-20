Delhi Police to set up makeshift ambulances

New Delhi: As the oxygen crisis unfolds in the Capital, the Delhi Police have now decided to take matters into their hands and modify vehicles to ambulances for their personnel and family members. In fact, even as the oxygen supply is yet to be restored, the police have temporarily installed portable cylinders in these vehicles and are in the process of procuring 40-litre cylinders for medical care.



According to the police, they have five such vehicles already operating, that have attended to 18 calls from March to April 14, where they have shifted police personnel and their family members to quarantine facilities be it at home or institutions or hospitals.

"This commenced last year in the Provisioning & Logistics unit. This year, in addition to last year's mandate they have installed portable oxygen cylinders to cater to any emergency and provide oxygen to patients in need," an official said adding that they have also kept masks, gloves, sanitisers inside vehicles.

The Delhi Police have also set up a proper control room to help their personnel who are in distress in the present scenario. Amid a surge in COVID-19 numbers across the country, the demand for oxygen supply is equally rising.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Prov&Logistics) Priyanka Kashyap said they are procuring in addition to the existing stocks surgical masks, sanitisers, fever measuring gun, PPE suits, gloves. "Considering the present situation, it will be an ongoing process," she said.

Last year COVID-19 had taken everyone by surprise, but this year, the city police have focused on procuring more safety equipment. As per the DCP, they are disbursing these things to police personnel as per their requirement and also stocking up for the future. One official, when asked about the stock said that it keeps changing by the minute. "Data related to stocks is dynamic and is constantly updated as per demand and supply," the official said.