Delhi Police to place multi-layer security ahead of Republic Day

New Delhi: Apart from deploying adequate forces at strategic locations, Delhi Police will use technology to keep an eye on suspicious people during the Republic Day celebration. According to police, the Automated Facial Recognition System (AFRS) of Delhi Police will be set up at vantage points for suspect identification.

"Apart from securing the main venue at Rajpath, adequate security and traffic arrangements for the 'At Home' function at Rashtrapati Bhavan have been made," police said.

According to police, India Gate and other places of tourist interest will be specially catered for keeping in view the possibility of extra rush of

visitors.

Additional 48 companies of CAPFs have been deployed to supplement the internal mobilization by Delhi Police of around 22,000 police personnel, in uniform and plainclothes.

The recently launched 'Mobile Police Control Room Van' will be stationed this time at the venue for smooth and seamless communication. More than 2,000 traffic police personnel have been deployed for smooth flow of traffic and for the facilitation of spectators and visitors to the venue.

"Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft etc. over the jurisdiction of the National Capital Territory of Delhi due to Republic Day Celebration has been prohibited," police said.