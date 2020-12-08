Delhi Police to now start submitting final reports to court digitally through ICJS

New Delhi: With the pandemic already having changed policing in the Capital, the Delhi Police have now issued a circular to its officers, which shows that cops have now started using the Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) to submit final reports digitally, without requiring an investigating officer to travel to court with physical documents.



The circular goes to show that the Delhi Police are now focusing more on increasing the usage of this digital filing system and intend to do away with having to submit physical documents in court.

"With this arrangement for submitting final reports on ICJS through CCTNS, manual preparation of case files should ordinarily be discontinued. However since its transition phase, for some time in manual case files may be sent to the court if required. This is a temporary arrangement regarding maintaining the manual case file, which should be discontinued in due course. Still a file containing original documents seized and such papers may be maintained," the circular read.

According to police, this is a transition phase where the concept of e-FIR, e-challan, e-court, virtual courts has come up with a view to replacing the old system. "Following the implementation of ICJS since July 2020, final reports are being accepted online on a single platform through CCTNS. Therefore instructions are issued to monitoring the disposal of cases," police said.

According to the circular, with the commencement of submitting final reports on ICJS through the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS), a case shall be treated as put in court only if it is consumed by the court technical team through the Court Management System (CMS) for submission before concerned court. This submission may be further improved on the experience acquired with more use of ICJS for submitting final reports.

The Delhi Police in its circular wrote," Disposal of cases from registration of FIR to submission of the final report (challan, untraced and cancellation) and its acceptance by the concerned court is an issue which needs to be regularly monitored by the supervisory officers. From time to time, instructions are also issued for expeditious disposal of cases without comprising quality of investigation."

According to police, all crime diaries and statements are to be discussed in crime review meetings and the status of a case shall be shown as "put in court" only when the case file is consumed in CMS and a third copy of the road certificate is received in the police station (manual case file) and an entry has been made in the relevant FIR book.

"Any short cut method of filing reports, including without issue of a proper road certificate, be stopped forthwith and if it is still being done by certain callous IOs, appropriate disciplinary action should be taken against them," police said in the circular.