Delhi Police to maximise visibility of women cops on roads & in stns

New Delhi: In a bid to recognise and celebrate the achievements of women on the occasion of International Women's Day this March 8, the Delhi Police on Thursday said that they will deploy maximum women police staff in their respective work fields.



The Delhi Police have said that women comprise 13 per cent of their entire strength in terms of officers and other

staff.

As per one official, on the upcoming International Women's Day, all major traffic regulation duties shall be carried out by the female staff of the Traffic Unit. Male staff will only be allowed to be present in assisting roles only.

In addition to this, all the PCR vans shall have female staff either as van in-charge or assistants. "All police stations shall have female staff as duty officers. Male staff may remain in assisting roles only," the official said.

According to police, since most women colleges and girls' schools are functioning in online mode, female officers (DCPs/ACPs/inspectors) shall coordinate with respective college, school managements so that they can have sessions with the students where they can interact with them and guide them about various initiatives of Delhi Police and obtain feedback of the expectations that the future generation has from the Delhi Police.

The female staff of Crime Against Women Cell (CAW), Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) cells of all districts will also be asked to visit female senior citizens registered in their respective districts along with the respective beat staff to enquire about their well being and needs from the police if any.

"A vertical interaction session cum open house for all ranks of female police officers shall also be conducted at the PHQ level. This shall be chaired by Special CP (HQ)," the police have said.

Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said, women officers, personnel are an integral part of the Delhi Police. "The women police personnel are working with the male counterparts shoulder to shoulder in all the spheres of policing," he said. According to the PRO, they have taken several steps to ensure women's safety in the Capital.