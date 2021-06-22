Delhi Police to hire over 900 pvt data entry operators for CCTNS

New delhi: The Delhi Police has now set the ball rolling for hiring over 900 private data entry operators to man the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) — an all-encompassing crime tracking software containing sensitive information on criminals, case documents and other police services.



As per officials aware of developments, the tender process for hiring the data entry operators for districts and units have been finalised by the Provisioning & Logistics (P&L) unit of Delhi Police. "As per terms and conditions of the tender, one private company shall be providing a list of 2,742 data entry operators (DEOs) to P&L (three times strength required by Delhi Police) for selecting 914 candidates from there," one official said.

As per data, 836 DEOs were sanctioned for various police stations whereas 78 for DCP offices. The highest number of DEOs were sanctioned to the Metro Unit (67) whereas South, South East and Central districts were given 63 DEOs respectively. The data further added that 59 were sanctioned to the North and North East districts each, 51 each to the South West and West districts, 47 each to the Dwarka, East, North West and Shahdara districts, 43 each to the Outer and Rohini districts, 35 to the Outer North district, and 39 to the New Delhi district. "Rest DEOs were given to various units of Delhi Police," the official added.

One police official told Millennium Post, "Through the CCTNS, there is a nationwide sharing of information on crime and criminals and improving efficiency and effectiveness of police functioning." Till now, as far as handling information on the CCTNS was concerned, police personnel would be trained for the job. They would also be given regular refresher courses on how to use the system.

"We use CCTNS in the investigation, prevention and tracking of crime," the official said. Another official requesting anonymity said they do not know much about this development of handing over data entry to private operators but said the key would be to make sure that there is no data leak from the CCTNS.

"There is one private player who is involved in the maintenance of the system (hardware, equipment). The rest is usually always handled by the police," the official said.

Last year, parts of the CCTNS hardware installed in various police stations were found physically damaged. The Delhi Police had written to districts and units DCPs to repair them from their own funds. Officers were also asked to ensure maximum utilisation of CCTNS for sharing of information with senior officers and also with other state police forces.

In another move, last year, aimed at increasing the use of the CCTNS, the Commissioner of Police had told senior officials that teams of districts, crime branch, and communication should organise inspections of police stations with poor connectivity of CCTNS internet and sort it out at the earliest.