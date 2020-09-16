Delhi Police to have three law and order zones, says new Home Dept order

new delhi: The Delhi Police will now have three law and order zones, revealed a new order from Home Department (Delhi Government). According to the order, major reshuffle and additional charges were given to Special Commissioners of Police.



As per the order, Sanjay Singh (IPS 1990) batch who was earlier Special CP (Transport Range and Licensing) is now the Special CP (Western Zone) which is newly created. Earlier Delhi Police was having two zones North and South. Two ranges (Western and Northern) will come under this new zone.

Whereas Muktesh Chander (IPS 1988) who is Special CP (Operations) has been given additional charge of the Licensing Unit. Meanwhile, RS Krishna (IPS 1989) is Special CP (South Zone). Southern and New Delhi ranges will come under South Zone whereas 1992 batch IPS officer Satish Golcha is Special CP (Central Zone). Central and Eastern Ranges will come under newly created Central Zone.

1993 batch officer Robin Hibu who is Special CP (Armed Police) has been given additional charge planning and implementation. Anand Mohan (IPS 1994) is Special CP (Training) has now given additional charge of Transport Range. Whereas Amar Singh Meena was promoted from Assistant Commissioner of Police was promoted to Additional DCP (Communication).