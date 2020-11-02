Delhi Police: Sudarshan TV spreading lies to justify 'illegal assembly'

New Delhi: Sudarshan TV news channel has alleged that Delhi Police manhandled people during their 'Janta March' in India Gate. Meanwhile, the city police has denied the



allegation.

In a series of tweet, the news channel claimed that people including women who came for the march were detained. They claimed that saints, women were attacked by

police.

Reacting to the incident, Delhi Police tweeted, "One Virendrajit Sharma and Suresh Chavahanke of Sudarshan TV had tweeted about their call for a protest at India Gate. The senior officers of New Delhi District telephonically advised them to organise such protest only at the designated place at Jantar Mantar to which they agreed."

Delhi Police further said, "However, going back on their word they surreptitiously assembled at Mansingh Road near India Gate in violation of prohibitory orders under 144 CRPC and DDMA guidelines. In discharge of lawful duty, Delhi Police detained a few protesters and removed others from illegal

dharna."