Delhi Police Sub-Inspector dies of Covid; 12th death in the force

New Delhi: A Delhi Police sub-inspector, affected by COVID-19, died at a hospital in Noida on Friday, officials here said, making this the 12th Coronavirus fatality in the Delhi Police. The sub-inspector was admitted to the Kailash Super Speciality Hospital in Noida on June 13 for bypass surgery, a senior police officer said.



He tested negative for the virus when he was admitted to the hospital but on June 22, his bypass surgery was done and since then he was kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. On Thursday, the hospital informed his family that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and on Friday morning, he had expired, the officer added.

The policeman, a resident of Narela, was posted at the office of one of the DCPs in the Capital.

Earlier this week, a 49-year-old Delhi Police Inspector posted with the Special Cell had died of COVID-19 in South Delhi's Max hospital. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, around 2,000 have so far tested positive for the virus, of which 1,300 personnel have recovered.

Recently, the Delhi Police Commissioner had directed senior officers to ensure that police personnel with long-standing diseases should be given job postings with the least risk of exposure to the Coronavirus.

The Delhi Police also issued an order for decentralising the standard operating protocol for police officials

in the city.

According to a recent direction from the top cop's office, all districts and units have now been asked to develop their own standard operating protocol (SOPs) to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among their staff, as per their respective building plans and nature of duties.