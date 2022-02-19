Delhi Police starts another 'Pink Booth' in GB Road

new delhi: In an important initiative, the Delhi Police inaugurated yet another 'Pink Booth' for the sake of women safety in Central Delhi's red-light area Shraddhanand Marg (GB Road) on Friday. This will further facilitate the women and girls (complainants).



This booth was inaugurated by the Deputy Commissioner of Police Central Delhi Shweta Chauhan.

She said that any woman, who has any kind of issue or want to lodge a complaint, can submit the same at the 'Pink Booth' without going to a police station.

The booth will also provide occupational training for sex workers giving them skills and avenues for change, women can share their issues which they feel uncomfortable with while sharing with a male officer, Chauhan said.

According to the senior officials, such initiatives are taken to enhance safety and security in the area for woman to feel safe and secure to enhance positive public relations.

In the last few days, the Delhi Police inaugurated these kinds of booths in several areas like south-west and north-west Delhi.

On Tuesday, 11 such booths were inaugurated in north-west Delhi in the presence of senior officials of the Delhi Police.