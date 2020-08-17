Delhi Police starts 5-day oanline YUVA workshop on 'Start Your Business'

new delhi: A 5-day online YUVA workshop on "Start Your Business, exclusively for YUVA trainees" was inaugurated on Monday by S.N Shrivastava, Commissioner of Police, Delhi. The workshop has been organised with the help of CII Delhi State. The online programme would be available via the Zoom app and other Social Media platforms. 'Start Your Business Online Workshop' for YUVA trainees by CII is a great initiative, Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) Devesh Srivastava said.



In the past, as on July 31, out of 13,700 targets allotted for 'Yuva' training, 11,826 candidates have been enrolled, out of which 9,412 candidates have completed training. A total of 6372 candidates (Male-3,374 and Female-2,998) have been provided jobs in various companies. "Till date, more than 50 job fairs and 72 in house placement drives have been successfully undertaken with the assistance of our Industry Partners, for these Yuva trainees, trained in 17 different and divergent skills in 22 police stations of Delhi Police, spread all over the city," he said.

Special address to the programme was made by Aditya Berlia, Chairman, CII Delhi State. In his address, Aditya hoped that the programme would be impactful for YUVA, where they would be able to learn entrepreneurship. The Delhi Police Commissioner said that YUVA skill training is gainful for the employment of underprivileged youth. It also provides an opportunity for them to start their own small

business.

CP, Delhi reiterated that some of the civil services qualified candidates from Delhi Police families in 2019 batch even had lost their parents, but their determination kept them going. YUVA trainees have to be 'Atma Nirbhar' (self-dependent). Several juveniles in the past have been able to benefit from YUVA training programme in the last three years, saving themselves from going on the

wrong path.