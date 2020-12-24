Delhi Police start prosecuting violators of nose pollution norms

New delhi: The Delhi Police has now started prosecuting violators of noise pollution norms, through Sound Level Meter (SLM). The focus has been given on Disc Jockey (DJ) and manipulated silencer of motorbike.



Police said that the Environment Protection Act, 2000 specifies the zone-wise limits in dB (A) Leq for day and night time.he Delhi Police has equipped field formation with SLMs to measure and prosecute the violators.

"Central District Delhi Police has used the SLMs for the first time in Delhi and has trained its filed officer to use the device to prosecute under Section 6 and 15 of Environment Protection Act, 2000," said DCP (Central) Sanjay

Bhatia.

Police said that primarily, the DJ, TSR and manipulated silencer of motorbike are been prosecuted under environment Act and Delhi Police Act, 1978. On December 21, at about 7:15 pm, one auto was coming from Urdu Bazar Road, Jagat Cinema side towards gate number 1 Jama Masjid.

"The auto driver was playing loud music on the stereo. The high volume of the stereo was causing a nuisance to the people around. Sound of the stereo was found to be 108.31 dB when measured by a sound level meter," the official said. On enquiry, the auto driver disclosed his name as Amir Khan. The auto driver could not produce the documents of the auto. Hence, the auto was taken into police possession.

On December 20, during patrolling in Chandni Mahal area, an enquiry officer heard loud sound of DJ and when it was checked, the sound meter, read 145.55 dB. Subsequently, a Kalandra under Section 6/15 Delhi Environment Protection Act 2000 was prepared against violator Mohammad Ashraf Ahmed.

In another case, a high sound engine of a violator's motorcycle read 113.11 dB when checked on a sound meter. Occupant had the motorcycle's silencer manipulated.