Delhi Police Spl Cell arrests Sharjeel Imam

new delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police Tuesday arrested JNU PhD scholar Sharjeel Imam. Police will probe his role in connection with the North East Delhi riots and delivering inflammatory speeches against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens in December last year.



A senior officer from Delhi Police confirmed the developments and said, "Yes he was arrested and he was lodged in Tihar. We brought him from Guwahati." Earlier, this year, Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet in which they claimed Imam and instigator of violence on the day and has attached CCTV footage, call detail records and statements of over 100 witnesses along with the charge-sheet.

The Delhi Police had arrested Imam just days ago in the Jamia violence case after it claimed that one of the violent protesters, purportedly caught on CCTV camera-Fukran-had allegedly written in his disclosure statement that he was inspired to get violent after hearing Imam's public speeches.

Delhi Police has filed charge sheet against Sharjeel Imam in case under sections 124A (Sedition) 153(A) (Promoting enmity), 153 (B)(Assertion prejudicial to national integration) (promoting enmity, Hatred between different communities, 505 (spreading rumors) IPC and Section 13 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, who is accused of delivering seditious speeches and inciting a particular section of community to indulge in unlawful activities, detrimental to sovereignty and integrity of the nation. Before he was brought back to Delhi by police team, he was lodged in Guwahati Jail for an alleged inflammatory speech at an anti-CAA protest last year. He tested Covid-19 positive on July 21.

Imam was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad on January 28 for allegedly making inflammatory speeches at the Jamia Millia Islamia University here and in Aligarh. He was brought to Delhi the next day.