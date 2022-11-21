Delhi Police Special Cell arrests four sharp shooters of Gogi gang

New Delhi: Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested four desperate sharpshooters of the infamous Jitendra Mann aka Gogi gang, the officials informed on Sunday. The accused persons have been identified as Aman (26), Pardeep aka Lala (30), Roshan (28), and Ankit aka Gandhi (27), all of them are residents of West Delhi. Cops have recovered 17 pistols and three vehicles used in different crimes. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Cell Rajiv Ranjan Singh, the accused were involved in more than 30 criminal cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery and snatching.



"A team of the Special Cell constituted and thorough analysis of information was obtained from various secret sources on Wednesday. Secret information was received by the team members that some associates who are sharpshooters of the Jitender Gogi gang are coming to Bhikaji Cama palace, Delhi to commit some crimem," Singh said.

Later, a trap was laid and accused persons were nabbed when they were coming on two scooties," DCP Special Cell confirmed.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that on July 2, Aman aka Manpreet along with his associate Mukhtar opened fire on one Kapil in West Delhi's Bindapur area. Several bullets hit him even in the neck but he survived. Later, a case was registered under relevant sections but accused Aman was absconding since then. There was enmity between Aman and Kapil as in April 2017 Kapil and his associates had killed one Mustafa, who was a very close friend of Aman and elder brother of Mukhtar, the DCP said. Thereafter, Aman along with his associates Roshan and Ankit killed one Pankaj who was having affair with the wife of Roshan.

During the investigation, on November 18, on the instance of accused Aman, an Apache was recovered from Mayur Vihar Extension Metro station which was robbed by these three accused and used them during the murder of Pankaj. The arms used by the accused persons during the murder of Pankaj and in other crimes have also been recovered on the instance of Aman from a near dry pond, village Bijwasan, Delhi. Further interrogation from accused persons is on to ascertain their involvement in crimes in Delhi NCR, DCP Special Cell added.