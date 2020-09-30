Delhi Police soon to procure more non-lethal weapons for crowd control

new delhi: The Delhi Police is all set to start procuring more non-lethal weapons, according to directions issued to senior officers following a review of the force's riot gear. In the set of directions issued to Special CPs and Joint CP (headquarters), the Delhi Police also stressed on speedy processing of compensation for personnel who died due to COVID-19 and identifying dysfunctional CCTV cameras in the city.



As per the document accessed by Millennium Post, "Alternate non-lethal crowd control equipment (light sten gun) should be identified for procurement and the task of identification should be done within two weeks".

Sources said that in July, in a meeting between the top brass of Delhi Police, one of the important discussions was related to anti-riot training and availability of anti-riot gear and vehicles. During the meeting, each district had presented details of equipment they have which include body protectors, tear gun, taser gun, tear smoke gun, water cannons, vajra, polycarbonate lathi and others. These equipment have been used in law and order situations in the city.

The Delhi Police also stressed on the compensation for policemen who died due to COVID-19. "The proposal for special compensation to policemen, who have died because of COVID-19 was discussed with Lieutenant Governor. While some proposals are at the final stage while some have been returned to PHQ for additional documents. The required documents may be provided and may be sent back to the GNCT, Delhi," read the document. The following point was marked to Joint CP (Hdqrs).

The Delhi Police has seen more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases in which over 12 police personnel died due to the contagious disease but more than 90 per cent have recovered. Earlier this year, Delhi Police had said police personnel who test COVID-19 positive will receive Rs 10,000 from the Delhi Police fund, instead of Rs 1 lakh which was granted earlier. However, the city police had increased the amount sanctioned for personnel who lose their lives to the disease from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Meanwhile, a tender was called for installing a mechanism for identifying CCTV cameras which are non-functional. The tendering could not succeed due to some reasons. "The same be re-examined afresh and efforts are done by preparing technical specification issues in a pragmatic manner," the Delhi Police said.

Earlier this year, more than 900 CCTV cameras installed in various parts of Delhi were found non-functional. Delhi Police in a letter to the officials of Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) wrote, "On perusal of functional and non-functional status of CCTV cameras provided by user districts of Delhi Police for the month of May 2020, it is observed that out of 3,884 numbers of installed CCTV cameras 957 are

non-functional."

The document further read, "A note be sent to LG Delhi, on Special Rank promotions on completion of 15-25-30 years of service. The scheme is not fully implemented due to the stipulation of conditions that defeats the purpose. The note should be prepared and put up immediately."