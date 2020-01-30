Delhi Police solves murder while probing cheating case

New Delhi: During a probe of the cheating case with visually impaired woman in Dwarka, Delhi Police cracked another murder case reported in Baghpat area. Three people including a woman were arrested in the case.



According to police, one visually impaired lady filed a complaint in which she alleged that in August, 2019 she was discussing with someone in hospital that she was looking for a male child through adoption who can take care of

her.

A boy identified as Adarsh (22) approached her and told that his mother (name withheld) was working in an organization and could get him a male child.

The whole family comprising of one Pradeep Kumar, his wife (name withheld) and his son befriended the complainant and assured her of fulfilling her desire.

On this pretext, they duped the woman of more than 04 lakhs rupees.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said the team analyzed the CDRs of 54 mobile phones. The team traced most contacted number which was registered in the name of one Krishn Lakara.

Police met his father Subhash Lakra who told that his son Krishan Lakra was brutally murdered in Bhagpat.

"When police showed the photographs of the accused persons to Subhash, he identified them as Pradeep Kumar and his wife. He also suspected that they can be involved in the murder of his son," DCP Dwarka said. Later the trio were nabbed.

"Pradeep killed Krishn Lakra because the deceased knew about the secret of cheating they had done with victim widow lady and was demanding Rs one lakh to keep mum," he said.