Delhi Police SIT team visits Jamia to probe library violence

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime branch Special Investigation team reached Jamia Millia Islamia university on Tuesday evening. Headed by DCP Crime Rajesh Deo, the team will probe the violence inside the Jamia Millia library on December 15 which showed several policemen entering the library and beating up students sitting inside. The SIT would also probe the sequence of events which led to the cops entry inside the library.



"We will be visiting the entire university and not just the library," Rajesh Deo told Millennium Post. The team first visited the Proctor office and then along with the university administration which included the Jamia PRO Ahmed Azeem visited various places in the university including the University Library. The Delhi Police has drawn flak after several videos from inside the library have gone viral which showed the paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel breaking the doors of the library and entering inside on December 15 evening after the violence on the roads. The video then showed the policemen beating the students with batons and sticks.

In another video, a policeman is also seen breaking the CCTV camera inside the library. Some of the policemen had their faces covered during the act. Several students were injured in the use of force by the Delhi Police including girl students. The students were also paraded with their hands up. The Delhi Police has earlier denied that it entered the university library.

"The SIT interacted with faculty and also examined few students. The chief Proctor was requested to help in securing the presence of students whom the SIT desires to examine. The team was at the university for about 3 hours" said Anil Mittal, Additional PRO Delhi police.

The crime team would probe if the Delhi police use excess force inside the library as seen in the video and if the stone pelters really did take shelter inside the library as alleged.

Meanwhile the students have filed a complaint against the Police in Jamia Nagar police station over the alleged use of force by Delhi police inside the library in the light of fresh CCTV footage that has emerged.