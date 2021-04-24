Delhi Police SI dies as plasma fails to reach Gzb hospital on time

New delhi: A 28-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector died at a Ghazibad hospital on April 23. Soon after his death, Delhi Police personnel took to Twitter revealing that plasma donor was not arranged, an allegation that the city police refuted.



Police said on April 20, it came into light that SI Ankit Choudhary, posted at Bharat Nagar police station, was admitted in Palliative Care Hospital, Ghaziabad, after he tested Covid positive.

"Immediately, ASI Pradeep from Bharat Nagar police station was sent to the hospital for necessary assistance and facilitation to the family," an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West) Usha Rangnani said on April 22, at 5.43 pm, Tejpal, uncle of SI Ankit Choudhary, called SHO (Bharat Nagar), inspector Mohar Singh to provide plasma donors.

"Immediately, ASI Pradeep was sent at Palliative Care Hospital, Ghaziabad for necessary help and simultaneously two donors were sent to ILBS, Vasant Kunj for plasma donation but doctor denied and asked them to come in the morning," she said. Mohar Singh and deceased's uncle were constantly in touch with each other on phone.

As advised by the doctors in the early morning hours of April 23, four more plasma donors were sent to ILBS for plasma donation but on the way they got the information of unfortunate demise of SI Ankit.

Ankit was native of Shamli, Uttar Pradesh. He was running absent without any intimation, police said. Meanwhile, Delhi Police personnel tweeted, "RIP SI Ankit Gone too Soon.We should hang our heads in shame that with total strength of 90,000 we couldn't arrange Plasma donor for one member. #RIPAnkit."

One sub-inspector tweeted, "Arranging oxygen for others but couldn't arrange plasma for your own family member? @DelhiPolice needs to introspect as we mourn loss of our young officer, SI Ankit. He was in hope of plasma but we failed." In a other tweet it was said," You were just 29 years old and have left your wife and 2 years old daughter behind. We are sorry brother we couldn't save you. We failed."