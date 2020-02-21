Delhi Police seeks details on 70 pending departmental enquiries

New Delhi: Around 70 departmental enquiries against Delhi Police officials were found pending with the concerned district officials for over two years, reveals a letter written by a DCP-level officer in Delhi Police.



Police has now sought details of officers with whom these enquiries have been pending from the districts, units and battalions across the Capital.

Police sources said that the letter was written from the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DE Cell) on February 12. "On perusal of the present departmental enquiries pending with all districts and units as on December 31, Special CP (Vigilance) has asked the names of enquiry officers with whom DEs are pending for over two years," sources said, quoting the Delhi Police letter.

Sources added that a list was sent to nine districts and units asking them to send the name of enquiry officers in the mentioned table to DE Cell office for the perusal of Special CP (Vigilance). According to data accessed by Millennium Post, as many as 14 DE cases of Delhi Police Battalions (1st, 3rd, 5th, 6th and 7th) were pending with enquiry officers for over two years. In Central district - 3 cases, Crime - 1, Dwarka district - 1, East - 2, North - 6, North West - 3 cases, Outer North - 3 cases were found pending with the concerned officers.

The data further shows that in PCR - 3 cases, PTC - 1, Rohini - 8, Security - 8 cases, South district - 3, South East district - 5, Special Branch - 6 and Traffic - 3 cases were found pending for over two years. The Delhi Police is also expected to enquire about the reasons for the pendency of such departmental enquiries against its own officials.

Screening Committee

According to an order which was circulated in December 2019, a Screening Committee was constituted by the Delhi Police for screening names of suspected officers from the IPS and DANIPS posted in Delhi.

"In pursuance of MHA's circular dated April 1, 2019, the Commissioner of Police has constituted as Screening Committee under the chairmanship of Special CP (Traffic) Delhi for screening the names of suspected officers in respect of IPS and DANIPS officers, posted in Delhi, against whom there are complaints, doubts or suspicion for the preparation of Agreed List with members and convenor of committee," the order copy reads.

The order also adds, "Screening Committee shall prepare the list of suspected IPS and DANIPS officers by mutual discussion between the Chief Secretary of the Union Territory, the DIG of Police, CBI and SP of local branch of the CBI, as per the directions given in MHA letter for onward transmission of GNCT of Delhi."