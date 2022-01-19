Delhi Police seeks 700 non-combatants on deputation from CAPFs

New Delhi: Ahead o The Delhi Police has sought filling up 700 non-combatised posts in its ranks through deputation from various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), official sources said Tuesday.



The personnel wing of the national capital police force wrote to the five CAPFs — Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Sashastra Seema Bal — on January 10 inviting names of the "wiling and eligible personnel".

The Delhi Police communication accessed said the vacancies are in the non-gazetted ranks from the entry-level rank of constable, head constable, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), sub-inspector and inspector.

A total of 240 posts in the non-combatised ranks of dog handler, bandsmen, drill instructor and others have been offered by the Delhi Police to the CAPFs while the rest 460 are in the executive cadre, the communication said.

The deputation posting of CAPF personnel has been sought for an initial period of three years which can be extended upto five.

"The CAPFs have been asked to circulate these vacancies in their respective establishments. The names are expected to be sent to the Delhi Police by mid-March," a senior officer in the security establishment told PTI.

The Delhi Police has a strength of over 80,000 personnel and it is one of the largest metropolitan police forces across the globe.

The CAPFs are about 10 lakh personnel strong and they render a variety of duties in the internal security domain of the country including border-guarding, VIP security and counter-terrorist combat.

The CAPFs and the Delhi Police function under the Union Home Ministry.