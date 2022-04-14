Delhi Police reunite girl with family 3.5 years after she disappeared

New Delhi: In a major achievement, Delhi Police's Anti Human Trafficking Unit (West District) re-united a minor girl with her family after almost 3.5 years. Police said on Wednesday that on February 18, the minor girl was seen roaming at the Lahori Gate area here and police took her to the Lahori Gate police station and local police in Nirmal Chhaya Hari Nagar.

Later, in routine practice, a team of the AHTU/West comprising ASI Suresh Kumar and W/Ct. Sunita, visited Nirmal Chhaya, Hari Nagar New Delhi and collected the details of the children. The minor girl was also among them who hesitated to intimate about her. The lady Constable, who had already traced more than 80 children in the last 9 months, gained the confidence of the child and after much pursuance, she intimated that she was kidnapped by her uncle from her village in absence of her parents and her uncle brought her to Delhi and abandoned her at New Delhi Railway Station, Ghanshyam Bansal, DCP, West district said.

Reportedly, on October 13, 2018, in a matter of family dispute, Aisa Khatoon, a resident of Dhoa Badi village under Khusha Kanta Araria police station of Bihar, that she was assaulted by the family of her brother in law and his associates and they took away cash, jewellery and kidnapped her 7 years old girl child. The matter was reported to the police and a case vide FIR No 223/18 dated 13.10.18 u/s 341/323/324/365/379/504/34 IPC at Khusha Kanta Araria police station. The investigations were also taken up. Despite efforts by Bihar Police, the girl could not be traced.

"With great difficulties, the concerned police officer handling her case was contacted and a video call was arranged between the girl and the IO of the case. Later the IO brought the family of the girl and the family too spoke to the girl on the video call. Finally, the family and IO reached Delhi with help of a team of AHTU, West, on April, 11 and they took the girl after taking orders from Child Welfare Committee Kingsway Camp," the senior cop said.

Further action into the matter is being taken by the concerned police of Bihar, Delhi Police claimed.