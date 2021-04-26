Delhi Police reach elderly patients in time to get them admitted to hosp

New Delhi: It is undisputed that the Delhi Police have managed to step up amid the acute oxygen crisis in the Capital and not only help hospitals get the required supply in time but also help patients who are left alone to fend for themselves.



In one such incident on Sunday, Mayur Vihar police station SHO managed to get two elderly patients in East Delhi admitted to a hospital, after he responded to an SOS message on Twitter, put out by Singapore-based Neeraj Bahal.

The Delhi Police said that it was able prompty arrange medical assistance for the elederly patients who lived alone in their Mayur Vihar home.

According to police, an SOS call was received through a tweet by one Singapore-based Neeraj Bahal, who requested for urgent help for hospitalisation of the elderly persons living in Mayur Vihar Phase 1.

Since Bahal could not contact the nearest police station, as soon as the SOS call was received at Mayur Vihar police station, the SHO instructed his Emergency Response Vehicle Incharge Head Constable to rush to the spot.

The constable in turn called for a CAT Ambulance on an emergency basis and arranged one for the purpose. The police added that they had also roped in the Resident Welfare Association president on the colony to help the patients. The constable saw that the elderly patients lived alone in their house and there was no one to take care of them. They didn't want to get treated since they never interacted with anyone, police said.

Finally, when no one stepped up to help them, Head Constable Ajay volunteered and got them admitted to the LBS Hospital nearby in order to get them treated, DCP(East) Deepak Yadav said.