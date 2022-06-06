Delhi Police plants over 10,000 saplings
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday planted over 10,000 saplings across the city on World Environment Day to promote a sustainable and safer environment, officials said.
The drive was organised by the Police Families Welfare Society (PFWS) under the aegis of Delhi Police in association with Sahyog Care, an NGOs in various Delhi police colonies, police stations and PFWS Welfare Centres in South, South-West and West Districts.
"Over 10,000 saplings were planted in various Delhi police colonies, police stations, and PFWS Welfare centres in south, southwest and west districts.
"The primary motive is to create awareness and promote a sustainable and safer environment by inculcating the love for nature," a senior police official said.
Anu Asthana, the president of PFWS, and other senior functionaries launched the tree plantation drive from 17, Mother Teressa Crescent, New Delhi.
She highlighted the importance of not only planting saplings but also taking care of those. Asthana motivated everyone to plant at least five trees in a year to preserve the environment.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said, "In the police stations of Outer district, a total of 1,101 saplings have been planted and our staff have pledged to take care of all the trees planted by them.
"A cleanliness drive was also organised at my office complex and Pitampura police lines in order to pay back a small debt to the environment," he said.
