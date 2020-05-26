Delhi Police plans to present UTPs via video conference

new delhi: In a view of the current scenario, Delhi Police are planning to produce Under Trial Prisoners (UTPs) through video conferencing before the court.



Sources told the Millennium Post that in a video conference between the top brass of Delhi Police, one Special CP rank officer mentioned that in view of COVID-19 crisis, a proposal for production of UTPs through video conferencing has been submitted. Commissioner of Police directed the same be routed through the legal cell for further action.

The Third Battalion of Delhi Police is tasked with transporting prisoners in Delhi for court appearances in and outside the city. Recently an order was issued by Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava which also focused on minimising transportation of case property. "Transportation of case property should be minimised after taking due permission from the concerned Court. Other means of production should be explored, like photography and videography of the case property," reads the order.

The top cop further said in the order: "Whenever case property is deposited by the IO, it shall be ensured that the item has been properly disinfected and then only it be allowed to be kept in Malkhana."

Meanwhile the Delhi Police has issued fresh directives asking its officers to strictly comply with a court direction which mandates that an accused or victim be produced in court only after ensuring that they are screened for COVID-19.

In a letter to DCPs, Delhi Police said they have received a copy of a letter from Deputy Registrar, Delhi High Court in which it was mentioned that Delhi High Court notices some of these persons when produced before the concerned Magistrate were either exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 or were found to be COVID-19 positive later on. Such incidents can have serious consequences on the health of the Magistrates as well as the police officials, the letter said.

"Having considered the matter, the Competent Authority of the Court has requested to ensure that where an accused is freshly arrested or a victim/informant is required to make a statement before the court, the accused or victim, as the case may be, prior to production before the concerned court is screened for COVID-19 in all appropriate cases," read the Delhi Police letter.

In addition to other parameters, the MLC of the accused/victim shall record whether he/she is exhibiting any signs of COVID-19 in all appropriate cases. All investigating officers shall ensure such examination and produce them before concerned Magistrate along with the MLC indicating the above. "In case any such person is found to be exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, he or she shall be produced before the Magistrate only through video conferencing," sources said, quoting the letter.