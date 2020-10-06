Delhi Police organises health camps for sex workers

New Delhi: Around 100 sex workers of Swami Shraddhanand Marg (GB Road), on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, availed free health camps organized by Delhi Police where they consulted doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) regarding issues from depression to gynecological problems.



Organized at the Anglo Arabic Senior Secondary School, the health camp, which was inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central District) Rohit Meena, encouraged sex workers to keep note of their health and assured them of every legal help and security whenever the need arises. They were also pushed to seek police help without fear during the time of distress.

Health problems like back and joint pain, vaginal itching, and anxiety were discussed while free blood pressure and diabetes checkup was also provided to them. The workers were also given Yoga session participation certificates during the event, police said in a press note