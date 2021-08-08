Delhi Police officers to meet staff admitted in hosps weekly once

New Delhi: To boost the morale of the force during tough times, the Delhi Police has now directed officers to meet policemen, who were admitted to hospitals due to injuries or illness, weekly.



In an order passed by Special Commissioner of Police (Welfare and Estate Oversight) David Lalrinsanga wrote all Deputy Commissioners of districts and units were directed to prepare a list of police personnel who were suffering from illness or any kind of injuries and are admitted to any hospital in Delhi.

"On every weekly parade, the supervisory officer of or above the rank of an inspector will pay a visit and meet such staff admitted in hospital," Special CP said in the order. He further wrote, "A register to this effect should be maintained and a report be sent to the office of Special CP (Welfare) for the perusal of Commissioner of Police."

According to one official, Delhi Police, being the largest metropolitan police force in the world, is concerned with a sustained focus on the welfare of all police personnel and their families.

Delhi Police said at the time of the pandemic, new initiatives involving both pharmacological and non-pharmacological measures through which police officers and their family members directly benefitted through medical and designated psychological counselling and regular updates of their health issues through various medical platforms for treatment and management protocols.

Earlier this year, insurance cover for the natural death of cops was raised from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 28 lakh, while the cover for accidental deaths has been lifted to Rs 78 lakh from Rs 30 lakh. Though no family wishes to be compensated in financial terms, yet in an unfortunate incident, a provision of Rs 10 lakh has been made to help the family in suicide cases.

Last year, Rs 50,36,23,938 was disbursed for different reliefs to 4,459 personnel out of funds available with the DPWS, as per official records. In addition, from the Martyrs' Fund, 34 families were paid out Rs 5.15 crore in total for claims from last year and claims pending from the time before the pandemic began.