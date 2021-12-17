Delhi Police now tops in CCTNS implementation

New Delhi: The Delhi Police achieved first rank in implementation of 'crime and criminal tracking network and systems' (CCTNS) on Thursday. It was judged by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The CCTNS project is based on monthly scores in the 'CCTNS Pragati dashboard' published by the NCRB during the last 12 months. The city police will also be given the first position trophy for this achievement.



According to senior officials, the Delhi Police has scored 98.6 per cent among the major states implementing common application Software (CAS). It has also achieved 100 per cent data entry for registration of FIRs, arrest, property seizure, and final chargesheets. Being one of the most high-tech police in the country, the Delhi Police has deployed hardware and software in all police stations across the Capital. Further, the police force utilised 100 per cent of funds allocated for the CCTNS project.

Moreover, the Delhi Police integrated an Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) with CCTNS over a year back and all the final reports are now sent online to courts through CCTNS. Reportedly till now, 1,19,977 final reports have been sent to courts virtually through this application. Delhi has also achieved 3rd rank in ICJS implementation for ICJS readiness, data exchange with ICJS, and ICJS searches for the 'Prison Pillar'.

Moreover, the capital city has also been made a pilot state for implementation of the "Crime Scene Videography/Photography" application for Investigation Officers on the directions of the Supreme Court of India, an official statement mentioned.