Delhi Police now issues order against 'unauthorised transfers'

New Delhi: After discovering that several senior gazetted officers often make "unauthorised transfers" to take their subordinates with them to their new place of posting, Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has now ordered them to strictly adhere to the process for transfers as laid down by the Police Establishment Board.



In a circular issued on November 29, Additional CP (Personnel) Hibu Tamang, said: "It has been noticed that gazetted officers take away several subordinates from the place of posting of the previous districts/units to the new place of posting of gazetted officers unauthorized without getting them formally transferred by the police headquarters. This is not only a violation of rule-14 of Delhi Police (general conditions of services) rules, 1980 but also an act of indiscipline."

Sources said that the order was issued after the police chief observed that there were several transfers taking place without authorisation in this manner.

"This practice is incorrect and unacceptable. Any officer indulging in such practice will be held responsible. The powers of inter districts/units transfers of subordinate ranks officers/men in Delhi police rest with the PEB only. Hence, the errant practice is interference with the powers of PEB. The Commissioner of Police, Delhi, has taken a serious view of the

same."

The circular further said, "In case, there is an exigency and requirement of services of any subordinate officer, a request/proposal containing full details should be sent to police headquarters of consideration and approval of the police PEB. Such officers should be taken along, only after the issuance of their transfer orders by the police headquarters. All the instructions should be compiled with all concerned meticulously. Non-compliance will be viewed seriously. This issue is with the approval of CP, Delhi."

The Delhi Police Commissioner's office confirmed that the order had been issued, adding that it was to ensure that there is a human resource balance in all units.