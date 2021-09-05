Delhi Police not conducting proper probe in riots cases: AAP

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader and MLA, Atishi on Saturday alleged that the Delhi Police is not conducting proper investigation into cases related to the northeast Delhi riots which took place in February last year. She reiterated the observations of multiple courts on the shoddy investigation carried out by the Delhi Police — observations such as the Delhi Police was not taking actions on inflammatory videos, unfounded witnesses from the Delhi Police itself who were refused to be admitted on record, the inability of the Delhi Police to produce CCTV footage evidence. She also mentioned the courts having stated that Delhi Police was not carrying proper investigations to the levels of vindictiveness. She also pointed out that chargesheets in only 35 out of over 700 cases have been filed even after a long span of 1.5 years into the investigation and how the L-G stopped the special prosecutors appointed by the Delhi government to be assigned to the cases. Saying that the Delhi Police has no intentions of catching the real culprits, Atishi asked the L-G and Delhi Police who function under the BJP, who were they trying to protect in all these cases?"