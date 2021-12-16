Delhi Police, NLU ink MoU for comprehensive legal education at all levels of police training

New Delhi: The Delhi Police signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Law University (NLU) on Wednesday to evolve and impart comprehensive legal education at all levels of basic police training. The event took place at the Vimarsh Hall of the new headquarters of Delhi Police at Jai Singh Road here.City police chief Rakesh Asthana and the Vice-Chancellor, NLU, Prof. Srikrishna Deva Rao were present at the programme.



The collaboration aims to disseminate legal knowledge and processes among police personnel and make them aware of their role in national development through short-term courses, lectures, seminars, workshops, and conferences. While addressing the event, Asthana underlined that 70 per cent of the investigation is fought in the court of law and a strong legal foundation is very significant for securing a conviction in any case. "Keeping this in mind, the investigation has been separated from other law and duties and a separate wing has been dedicated for this at the police station level," the Police Commissioner added.

The National Law University, Delhi is located in Dwarka and is one of the most prestigious national law schools in the country. Established in 2008, it is offering academic courses at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

As the law is the soul of policing and police personnel deployed in field formations are supposed to be well aware of legal amendments and latest judgments, the law university designed the module of legal subjects for Delhi Police Officers inducted at different levels i.e. DANIPS officers, Sub Inspectors, etc. Till now various courses on law and legal provisions for the recruits were being conducted with the help of police officers, public prosecutors, and other private law experts. The law module is designed to provide inputs to the police officers with dynamic and complex problems in law-related matters. The programmes include relevant law-oriented learning for police officials through case studies, role plays, and other practical methods.

Reportedly, NLU faculty will undertake courses on the Constitution of India, Code of Criminal Procedures, Indian Evidence Act, Indian Penal Code, and important Minor Acts like POCSO, Arms Act, JJ Act, NDPS Act, I.T. Act, MCOCA, etc. Besides designing basic legal training for DANIPs officers and Sub Inspectors, the university will also conduct promotion courses for ASIs/SIs and refresher courses for in-service officers. E-learning modules have also been designed on relevant law-related subjects.