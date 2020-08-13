Delhi Police nab five juveniles for robbing gym

new delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday apprehended five juveniles and arrested one person in connection with the burglary of a gym in Model Town's Gujranwala Town area, from where electronic appliances such as LED televisions, speakers and air conditioners were stolen.

According to the complainant, the owner of the gym, he had closed his place of business on March 15, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and had not gone back to check the gym until August 7. When he stepped into the gym at 7 am, a few days ago, he said all electronic items from the place were missing.

Police here said that they worked the case based on inputs they received, which led them to the five juveniles suspected to be involved in the theft. Officials added that the children in conflict with the law eventually revealed that they had sold the stolen items to a scrap dealer called Juber, who was then arrested and from whom police claimed to have recovered the stolen items.

Dinesh Sharma, SHO, PS Model Town, told Millennium Post, "They climbed up the building and went inside the gym through the emergency exit on the terrace. We have also seized a rickshaw in which they carried the stolen items and fled the spot," he added.

Sharma said that the group had been planning to loot the place for some time and were previously involved in petty crimes around the area. On further inquiry, the police were able to solve a total of seven cases of theft registered against them.