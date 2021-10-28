Delhi Police mulls setting up own recruitment board by '24

New Delhi: In a major move, the Delhi Police is set to soon introduce its new recruitment scheme, according to documents accessed by Millennium Post, which show that police chief Rakesh Asthana wants to change the working style, action, and recruitment process of the Delhi Police by setting up its recruitment board — 'Delhi Police Recruitment Board' by 2024. This will bring a change in the recruitment rules as well.



"This will be done to give promotions to lower rank officials especially Police constables and head constables. Till now the recruitment of constables, head constables, and sub-inspectors was done by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) in Delhi and some other states," a source in Delhi Police said.

If the scheme is introduced, the lower rank police personnel will get major benefits like usual promotion or increment.

Millennium Post has also learned that a meeting of the senior officers was held a couple of months back, on August 25, chaired by the Police Commissioner, where a total of 14 key points was discussed and proposed by him. First, a proposal for rationalisation and posting of manpower — focusing on the field posting, especially in the crime-prone police stations had been given. This apart, the new city police chief has further planned to have more women SHOs (Station Head Officers), as currently there are only a few SHOs.

Another proposal was to fill up vacancies in the Indian Reserve Battalion of the Delhi Armed Police (IR bn./DAP) by the Central armed police force (CAPF) with prior approval by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Therefore, the Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana decided to form a new committee of retired veteran officials. Moreover, in this committee legal experts and legal consultants will be the members who will help police personnel on various issues.

Further, some other issues were also discussed — a list of illegal or unauthorized guests houses are to be provided to the Licensing Branch. To rule out the possibility of unauthorized absence or Police personnel conducting their private businesses, a 'Manpower Audit' is also to be conducted within the coming week. Moreover, the Districts have been asked to ensure that no Hookah Bars are allowed.

Delhi Police witnessed major initiatives by the new Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana since he took charge in the last week of July. Making the operation smoother and efficient many major moves have been witnessed. The proposal to initiate e-Offices in Districts, promotions various ranks, especially Constables or Head Constables, strengthening of Delhi Armed Police- reconstitution and training on lines of State Armed Police and decentralization of powers regarding deployment of manpower from PCR to Districts were also discussed during the high-level meeting, chaired by the city police chief, sources said.