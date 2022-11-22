Delhi Police move court for polygraph test on Poonawala

New Delhi: The Delhi police on Monday moved an application in court here for conducting a polygraph test on Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of brutally killing his live-in partner six months ago.



Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla referred the matter to Judge Vijayshree Rathore, who had earlier heard the application on Poonawala's narco analysis test.

The court had on Thursday directed the city police to complete the narco analysis test within five days while making it clear that it cannot use any third-degree measure on him.

The application was moved on Monday on the ground that Poonawala is providing incorrect information and misleading police, a court source said.

Narco-analysis is a controlled intravenous administration of hypnotic medication on a suspect to get information that would usually not be revealed in the normal state.

A polygraph, popularly referred to as a lie detector test, records several physiological indices like blood pressure, respiratory rate and pulse while a suspect is asked a series of questions.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has recovered a human jaw during searches for the remains of Shraddha Walkar and approached a dentist here in a bid to ascertain whether it is of the 27-year-old murder victim.

The dentist, who did not wish to be named, said he wanted more information to arrive at a conclusion.

"The police came today. They had a picture of the jaw which they recovered during investigation. I asked them to get an X-ray from the Mumbai-based doctor who treated the woman, for a root canal treatment or so. Without X-ray, it is very difficult to identify," he said.

The narco analysis test on Aaftab Amin Poonawala who has been accused of killing his live-in-partner will not be conducted on Monday, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) said.

A polygraphic test is to be conducted on Aaftab before the narco test for which his consent is needed, and the police have been informed about that, it said.

"We are not conducting the narco test on Aaftab today," said FSL Assistant Director Sanjeev Gupta.

Punit Puri, also an assistant director at the FSL, said the polygraphic test will conducted if the consent is received. "It will be followed by medical tests and after these only the narco will be performed."

"Within 10 days, narco will be done," he added.

Assistant Director Sanjeev Gupta further said they have received request for the narco test "and we have started our work as well. Our director Deepa Varma has instructed to take this case on priority."