Delhi Police may get separate Directorate of Prosecution

New Delhi: Speculations are rife that Delhi Police may get their separate Directorate of Prosecution, sources said. The city police had asked its districts and units to furnish data for drafting a proposal related to the move.



Currently, Directorate of Prosecution functions under the administrative control of Government of NCT of Delhi and Director of Prosecution is designated as head of the department for administrative control and smooth functioning of the office.

Sources told Millennium Post that, in September 2019, a meeting under the chairmanship of Union Home Secretary was held to review the functioning of Delhi Police.

Sources further added that in the backdrop of meeting, Home Secretary directed Delhi Police to submit a proposal for the creation of separate Directorate of Prosecution for Delhi Police for consideration of the competent authority.

Sources revealed that all the districts and units were informed later through a letter by DCP rank officer that competent authority has directed to draft a proposal in this regard and has sought data from the police.

According to sources, data includes the number of cases charge-sheeted during the year 2018 and 2019, the number of times the bail application of an accused heard in the Sessions Court as well as in Lower Court during the year 2018 and 2019 and number of cases in which charge sheet was sent to court for scrutiny during the year 2018 and 2019.

"It is, therefore, requested to treat this letter most urgent as the inputs have to be consolidated and to be put up before MHA through a proposal," DCP told districts in a letter sent last year. Last year, Lieutenant Governor had chaired a meeting on general crime review in which city police had informed that the conviction rate of Delhi Police is one of the highest among all other states of

India.