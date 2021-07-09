Delhi Police looking into death of two in North Delhi firing

New Delhi: Two people died at Filmistan road in North Delhi. Police are now probing whether it was a case of road rage and whether these two people died in firing between two groups and were hit by stray bullets.

Police said at 9.21 pm they received a PCR call regarding a firing incident at Filmistan Road. "At the call, police officers reached promptly and two persons were found injured, they were taken to hospital, where they were declared dead," an official said.



The identity of both deceased is being established. "We are investigating the case and it is being suspected that they were hit by bullets as it was a case of firing incident. What happened at the time of the incident, who was involved in this is now being probed," the official said.



A team of the special staff and the local police reached the spot and started collecting the evidence. The investigators interacted with the people who were at the spot. The place in the Bara Hindu Rao area where the incident took place is a busy road with several shops. "We are gathering details and also finding CCTV footage," one official said

