Delhi Police launches wellness programme for personnel & kin

New Delhi: Laying emphasis on the health and well-being of both police personnel and their family members, Commissioner of Police S.N Shrivastava on Saturday inaugurated three different facilities namely Wellness Centre,



Open Gym and Yoga Park under its umbrella project Niramaya at the Police Station in Sector 23 of Dwarka, an official release said.

Under the project, which aims to provide a health reality check to the policemen, a team of doctors will provide them free consultancy with a focus on the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Meanwhile, the Yoga Park will help officers as well as residents of nearby areas to boost their metabolism and minimize stress, among other benefits. Also, the Open Gym will help them in dealing with athletic performance and regular exercises ensuring an overall boost to 'Healthy and Stress Free Living', the statement said.

"The focus of the initiative was to increase awareness about the major health concerns, the repercussions of these concerns as well as how to best handle these health issues," police said.