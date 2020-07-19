Delhi Police launches plasma donation campaign at AIIMS

New Delhi: On the initiative of Delhi Police, a 'Plasma Donation Campaign' has been launched at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Sunday. Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan, was the Chief Guest while Commissioner of Police, S.N. Shrivastava, was the Guest of Honour, on the occasion.



"The objective of the campaign is to encourage people to come forward to donate plasma to be used for the treatment of Covid-19 patients," said

Additional PRO Delhi Police Anil Mittal.

In all, 26 personnel including a woman constable of Delhi Police kicked off the campaign by donating their plasma.

"More than 650 Delhi Police personnel are likely to donate their plasma during the week-long campaign," the officer said.

Dr Randeep Guleria, Director AIIMS, appreciated the initiative of Delhi Police and termed the donor police personnel 'Super Corona Warriors', as being affected by the deadly virus they first fought against it and then voluntarily donated their plasma to save lives of others. He appealed to people to come forward and donate plasma as it would help treat critical patients.

Speaking on the occasion, Shrivastava underlined, "dealing with coronavirus has been a unique experience as none of us knew what to do. Police had two major responsibilities — to maintain law & order and to enforce the lockdown. At the same time, managing our own health and motivation of force were also a challenge. Being visible arms of the government, police must ensure implementation of government's directions."

Being frontline warriors police personnel were most susceptible to exposure of the virus. As a result more than 2,500 personnel got infected and a dozen succumbed to the virus in the line of duty. However, the recovery rate is more than 84 per cent as more than 2,100 personnel have recovered and resumed duties.

Lauding the efforts of Delhi Police for taking initiative to build plasma bank, Harsh Vardhan, called the event as pious, noble and inspiring in its spirit. "Delhi Police personnel have set an example by

voluntarily donating plasma in order to save lives of others, while ignoring their own sufferings. It will inspire other corona warriors to donate their plasma," he said.