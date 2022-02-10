Delhi Police launches initiatives bridging gaps b/w police, public

New Delhi: Aiming to reinforce confidence in the police force and to bridge the gap between police and the public, the Northwest Delhi police have taken a unique initiative by connecting all its programmes and common people together. The programme 'Suraksha se Vikaas' was launched in July last year as a trial project, Deputy Commissioner (DCP) of Police Usha Rangnani said.



Now, the programme has five main components: Prahari — eliciting active participation of private security guards and chowkidars in prevention and detection of crime.

Tejaswini for women-centric safety and empowerment initiative- instilling a sense of security and confidence in women and children.

The third is the yuva programme for empowering youth through skill development to train youth in the health care sector under 'Kaushal Yuva mission 10000' of the city police.

Another prime initiative Masoom, a child-friendly policing, and Parvaah initiative aims to safeguard senior citizens.

This apart, patrolling, interceptions, chases and actions to maintain law and order under 'Operation Sajag'.

"While there has been a continuous endeavour to stay connected with the local ecosystems through regular meetings with individuals, communities and residents and market welfare associations, it was felt that it is imperative to adopt an extremely sensitive and understanding approach towards people and their concerns," the DCP also said.

The senior cop further added that the stakeholders like 'Prahris' were also rewarded for their exemplary good work of cash amount of Rs 10,000 and commendation certificate by the Police Commissioner.