Delhi Police investigation reveals over dozen of kidneys transplanted by gang in 7 months

New Delhi: In a breakthrough, the Delhi Police busted a kidney transplant racket on Thursday, police confirmed that over a dozen of kidneys have been transplanted in seven months by the gang.



Police confirmed that the kidney racket was being run through social media. DCP South Delhi Benita Mary Jaikar also confirmed that the accused used to remove kidneys in a hospital in Gohana, Sonipat.

The DCP said the information about this racket was received at Hauz Khas police station, after which the police kept a close watch on the lab. Meanwhile, he was taken to the lab on the pretext of treatment his abdominal pain on recommendation of Sarvjeet Jailwal (37) who told him that he would get him better treatment and took him to a laboratory in Hauz Khas. However, police found Pintu Yadav during the raid. He told police that Sarvjeet was forcing him to give his kidney but he fought with him and left.

Police caught Sarvjeet and soon reached Shailesh Patel (23) through him. Both of them were agents, who used to get

Rs 30,000 for each victim. Shailesh was caught by police from Hauz Rani, Benita Mary confirmed. These people had taken a room on rent in Hauz Rani from where they would keep the victims. After getting the information, the police along with the team of FSL raided the lab and collected many technical clues.

During the investigation, the police came to know about Vikas aka Bikas (24) and Md. Latif (24), who had taken a flat in the Paschim Vihar area of Outer Delhi where they used to keep the victim brought from outside.

On May 29, the team of Delhi Police along with Gohana Police, FSL, DNA experts, biology experts, cyber experts and photographers raided the hospital. The police confiscated all the evidence found in the hospital, DCP South Delhi confirmed. The nursing home was run by a quack Dr Sonu Rohilla (37). During the interrogation, it was revealed that Dr Saurabh Mittal (37) carry out the transplant operation with OT technicians Kuldeep Ray Vishvakarama aka KD (46), Om Prakash Sharma (46) and Manoj Tiwari (36). These people had a deal for up to

Rs 30 lakh, and the agents would get Rs 30,000, the doctor would get Rs 3 lakh, and lab technicians would get

Rs 40,000.

Millennium Post further reached out to one of the victims — a 22-year-old youth who came to Delhi from Jharkhand last month. He did not have money and his mobile was stolen further He took shelter in Delhi's Gurdwara Rakab Ganj. During the same time, he met a person, who told him that all the problems will be solved if he donates a kidney.

He was assured Rs 3 lakh and was first taken to South Delhi's Malviya Nagar area and then to Paschim Vihar area. "When all the tests were done, I was taken to a hospital in Haryana's Gohna where I saw that the other person who was lying next to me had a cut on his stomach, and I got scared," the victim told Millennium Post.

The man first refused to donate his organ. "My kidney was removed and they took me to Delhi and later gave me Rs 3,20,000," he said.

"For the sake of well-being of my family, I had to take the step," the victim also mentioned.