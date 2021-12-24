Delhi Police initiates doorstep drop facility for working women

NEW DELHI: In a unique move, the Delhi Police started a doorstep drop cab facility — "Hum Bhi Hai" — aiming at the safety and security of women employees, working in the second shift i.e., till 12 in the night, police said on Thursday.



The Dwarka district police launched this programme and Deputy Commissioner of Police of the district Shankar Choudhary called it an 'exclusive operation'. Under this facility, two armed police officers will be deployed in each vehicle.

Four buses or minibuses exclusively have been allocated for this purpose.

"Earlier an operation namely "Hum Bhi Hain" was launched in Dwarka District to promote the efficient deployment of women staff in field duties or operations. While performing the field duties as well as assigned duties in police stations, women police officers have to join or discharge their duties during odd hours. Hence, to prevent any untoward incident, a cab facility is being escalated to provide doorstep drop to all women employees working in 2nd shift," a senior officer mentioned.