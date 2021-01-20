Delhi Police huddle into meetings; HM honours 'Corona warrior' cops

New Delhi: Even as protesting farmers at the Capital's borders remain intent on continuing with their planned tractor march on Republic Day, the Delhi Police and its senior officers huddled for several intense meetings — especially now that the Supreme Court had thrown the ball in Delhi Police's court to decide on whether to permit the rally.



While senior officers were busy meeting farmer leaders and union members protesting at the borders to further discuss their plans for the march, Home Minister Amit Shah met with the Delhi Police Commissioner and the top brass of the City Police to discuss the farmers' protests and how to go about it.

The police have sought details of the farmers' proposed tractor march on the

Outer Ring Road and are expected to keep engaging with them in an attempt to persuade them to not hold the rally. Officials in the know have already said that the Outer Ring Road rally would lead a traffic mayhem.

However, Shah's visit to the Delhi Police headquarters, according to officials, was for an event to honour the Corona warriors of the Delhi Police, where he also announced the Safe City Project for Delhi.

To make Delhi safe, 15,000 cameras will be installed under the Safe City Project for Delhi with the integration of cameras at Railway Stations and those installed by the Delhi Government. The feeds of these cameras would be monitored at Police Headquarters. "It is going to be a milestone in curbing the crime," said Shah.

In 2019, Millennium Post had reported about the implementation of the Safe City Project. The objectives of the project are to increased surveillance and demonstrative presence and visibility in public places through the installation of CCTV cameras and deployment of dedicated women safety mobile police vans, quick and effective emergency response system for women in distress and ensure through the use of technology, prompt availability of professionally equipped police personnel to reach women in distress.

Since the country is going to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of independence in 2022, Amit Shah called upon every policeman to set up at least five individual goals and make sincere efforts to fulfil them.

While welcoming the chief guest, SN Shrivastava, Commissioner of Police gave a brief on how Delhi Police turned challenges into opportunities in the year 2020 while serving the population of Delhi during the lockdown and unlock period. The Union Home Minister also paid homage to brave Corona Warriors who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Shah also went on to chair a meeting with senior police officers to review security arrangements for Republic Day celebrations.