Delhi Police Head Constable booked for fraud

New Delhi: A police Head Constable has been booked by the Delhi Police for allegedly cheating several people by running fake schemes along with his wife where he promised the victims a return on their money deposited before breaching the agreement.



According to police, as per a complaint filed by one Hari Om Verma and four other persons, HC Virender Kumar allegedly instituted a trust in the name of IPV Suraksha Kawach Trust with his wife Krishna where he took Rs. 2000 from the victims to support poor people under the trust in exchange of giving them back Rs. 54,000. In addition to this, he also constituted a Corona Rakshak Dal and hired persons for sanitation duty across different places in Delhi and promised to pay them Rs. 13,000 in lieu of giving him Rs. 1,500. However, he didn't pay up the money to persons who invested in both of his schemes, police said.



Accordingly, the vigilance department of the Delhi Police have filed a case under various sections of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is underway.

