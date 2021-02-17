Delhi Police handling of riots gets praise from CP, MoS Home

New Delhi: Jan Sampark Vahan was launched on the occasion of 74th Raising Day of Delhi Police to strengthen police-public relations and to publicize various online services, mobile applications, helpline numbers and other facilities for citizens.



As per Delhi Police, Jan Sampark Vahan demonstrates on LED screen the Delhi Police heritage, good works done by the city police during Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown and various online services, facilities available for public. "Likewise, the Prabodhini Vahan has been launched by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in association with State Bank of India (SBI) to make citizens aware of the recent trends of various kinds of frauds," police said.

Minister of State (Home) G Kishan Reddy took the salute as Chief Guest, in the presence of the Commissioner of Police, SN Shrivastava.

Dedicating the Jan Sampark Vahan and Prabodhini Vahan to the people of Delhi, CP Delhi praised police personnel for their firm handling of anti-CAA protests. "Delhi Police has registered a record 755 cases in the riots that broke out and conveyed in no uncertain terms its intention of investigating the riot cases freely and fairly, he said," CP Delhi said. The Delhi Police personnel rose to the occasion in ensuring the lockdown and facilitating the supply of essential commodities and services to the residents, the police chief said.

"The Delhi Police let its work speak for itself in its bid to fulfil this mandate", the CP, Delhi said. Union MoS Home, G Kishan Reddy said Delhi is always at the centre of all activities and hence it is always at the target of intolerant forces that do not like the process of nation-building. However, the Delhi Police has led by example while handling violent organizations in anti-CAA protests with firm hands.

He also praised the impartial registration and dedicated and scientific investigation of cases related to NE riots. He also lauded the patience, grit, bravery and restraint shown by police personnel, when anti-national forces took shield of farmers and indulged in large scale vandalism on January 26. "However, not a single life was lost which demonstrates the commitment shown by the force, which saw more than 500 of its personnel injured", he said. G Kishan Reddy praised Pratima Shrivastava, chairperson of PFWS for providing specialized training to youth in various skills for becoming atmanirbhar.